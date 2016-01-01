Love is hard to find.
Keys aren't.

What's more caring than giving your Valentine a gift
that will help them find their keys when you're not around?

BUY CHIPOLO PLUS
WATCH VIDEO
 
valentine_couple_mobile

Love is hard to find.
Keys aren't.

What's more caring than giving your Valentine a gift that will help them find their keys when you're not around?

BUY CHIPOLO PLUS
WATCH VIDEO
brands5
chipolo-valentines-giftbox10
limited-valentines-edition11

Chipolo Plus

$24.99
Free shipping

BUY SINGLE

$99.96 $69.96
Free shipping

BUY 4-PACK

100% SECURE CHECKOUT

1 YEAR WARRANTY

30 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE

24/7 CUSTOMER SUPPORT

iOS: iOS 9 or newer, iPhone (Released 2011 or later), iPad (Released 2012 or later), iPad Mini iPod Touch, Apple Watch Android: Android 4.4 or newer, Samsung Galaxy S5, S6, S7, Note 3, Note 4, Note 7, HTC One, One (m8), Nexus 4, 5, 6, Motorola Moto X
Shipping: Orders are shipped within the next business day, and all orders includes tracking information. All orders are shipped with delivery signature required. You are responsible for all duties and custom taxes when picking up your Chipolo(s). Easy returns: If you are not satisfied with our product you can easily return all the Chipolos purchased. We offer you a full refund on the items purchased within 30 days of the date of delivery. Simply contact us and in 24h you will receive details on how to return the products. We will refund your purchase if you provide us with the original receipt and if the products purchased are in good condition.
Each Chipolo is packed individually. The Chipolo box includes one Chipolo, a key ring and instructions.
 

The fastest way to find your belongings.

 
Ring your Chipolo

Ring your keys, wallet, anything.

Attach, drop or stick Chipolo to the things you care about and make them ring when you get close. With 100 decibel melody they are easy to hear rooms away.

icon2a

Let Chipolo find your phone.

Double press Chipolo to make your phone ring. Even if it’s on silent.

icon3a

See where you last had it.

Check the map for the last place you had it.

LEARN MORE

 
phonechipolo

1 MIO SATISFIED USERS

50.000 MISPLACED ITEMS FOUND EVERY DAY

ACTIVE IN 150 COUNTRIES

See how Chipolo can improve your life too



How Chipolo Helped recover my House Keys



Unrivalled customer service



How Chipolo Community helped recover lost keys again

ces-new-products-7

Coming in 2017

CHIPOLO STICKER & CHIPOLO CLIP

The world's tiniest and thinnest Bluetooth Trackers.

LEARN MORE